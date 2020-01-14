Winmore Announces Integrated Software Exclusively For Layered Service Providers

Winmore announced the release of its newest cloud-based bid and tender collaboration application, Winmore 360°, on Tuesday's episode of the FreightWavesTV show, "Fuller Speed Ahead." Chief Marketing Officer John Golob discussed Winmore's latest advance with FreightWaves Chief Strategy Officer John "JT" Engstrom.

Winmore 360° integrates apps for all stages of the contracted revenue lifecycle, including sales, sourcing and servicing, according to the company. The latest software offers commercial leaders improved efficiency of the request for proposal (RFP) process, the ability to increase their tender win rates and lock-in shipper contracts, among other features.

"Today we announced improvement and extension of our bid scoring algorithm, which is a key part of the technology that helps make data-driven decisions around qualification," Golob said. "We've also built out our analytics suite and introduced dynamic carrier profiles."

Winmore 360° helps layered service providers (LSPs) increase their processed bids by as much as 67% as well as boost their win rate up to 25%, according to the San Francisco-based software company.

Along with the Winmore 360° announcement are additional improvements to the auditing process as well as enhancements around carrier intelligence.

Winmore's focus is exclusively on the LSP market and the bid and tender management process, according to Golob. Since 2013, the company has provided RFP response process solutions for LSPs of all sizes as the transportation market rapidly shifts between spot and contracts.

"Thanks to FreightWaves' research and analysis of news, we've seen just how volatile that market is," Golob said. "It literally moves so quickly back and forth between spot and contracts. Increasingly for brokers, carriers and forwarders, they really need to lock in those contracts."

He continued, "We've heard some of our customers describe their contracts as the "bedrock of their business." Now more than ever, it's especially important that companies focus on understanding how to have an efficient process there."

Image Sourced from Pixabay