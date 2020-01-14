48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares climbed 70.1% to $4.6953 after the company announced it will sell its OEM Business for $490 million. The company also issued preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 53.4% to $5.60 after falling 9.9% on Monday.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) climbed 39.4% to $25.95 after the company announced it has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $420 million of its common shares.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 35.2% to $3.19 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
- Super League Gaming Inc(NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 32.3% to $3.7174 after the company announced a partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 23.9% to $3.84 after the company issued preliminary FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares rose 20.5% to $4.8094 after the company announced an agreement with Astellas to co-develop and co-commercialize stem-cell derived allogeneic CAR-T and TCR T-cell therapies. The company may receive up to $897.5 million in payments.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 20% to $4.0339.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 18.5% to $36.62 after reporting strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 18% to $12.03 after the company announced its clear aligners will now be available at dentist and orthodontist offices.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 18% to $6.19 after the company confirmed the receipt of new unsolicited proposal from Assurance Global Services for $7 per share in cash.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) climbed 16.8% to $20.52 after the company reported broad pipeline progress including positive results from its LRRK2 program for Parkinson's disease.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 16% to $10.31.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 15.7% to $14.54 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) gained 15.5% to $6.05.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 14.7% to $30.14 after reporting preliminary 2019 revenue.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) climbed 14.2% to $12.71.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 12.1% to $16.94.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) climbed 12.1% to $3.80.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 12% to $3.965 after the company issued strong preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales results.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 11.8% to $3.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop expects preliminary FY19 sales of $334 million-$338 million.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares rose 11.1% to $3.7764.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 11.1% to $2.41.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 10.5% to $22.65.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) climbed 10.4% to $4.7039.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 10.4% to $10.49.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) surged 10.3% to $21.64 following a report the company surpassed Snapchat as the third-biggest social media platform in the US in 2019, and it will continue to stay ahead in the coming years.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 10% to $125.82 on continued momentum after the Chinese plant-based meat substitute founder Vince Lu said the entrance of the Beyond Meat's foods could raise the exposure of plant-based meat in China.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 9.2% to $8.34.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 8.7% to $4.89.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 8.6% to $21.08. Limoneira reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 6.3% to $7.44 after climbing 16.67% on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 6% to $1.5375 on a potential rebound following a 15% dip over the past 2 trading sessions.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 5.5% to $8.75 after the company reported the acquisition of Content IQ for $73.05 million.
Losers
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares tumbled 34.3% to $6.20. Stemline Therapeutics announced preliminary results for 2019 and said it expects Elzonris net revenue of $43.2 million for the full year and $11.8 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, are forecasting revenueof $15.06 million for the fourth quarter and $46.44 million for the full year..
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 16.6% to $5.67. NantKwest and ImmunityBio announced complete response in metastatic pancreatic cancer in first patient to receive PD-L1 tumor-targeted natural killer cells (PD-L1.t-haNK) combined with N-803 IL-15 fusion protein.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) dipped 15.4% to $4.90. Biocardia announced FDA clearance for Morph DNA deflectable guide catheter.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 14.8% to $2.87 after dropping 14.03% on Monday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 14.4% to $4.6501 after the company reported a 24.7% year-over-year drop in its comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period. Its holiday sales fell 27.5% year-over-year to $1.83 billion. The company said it expects preliminary FY19 comparable sales down 19%-21%.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dropped 14% to $18.30.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares declined 11.7% to $13.84.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) dropped 9.5% to $6.54.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 8.8% to $34.49.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 8.1% to $3.62.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) fell 7.7% to $36.06 after the company lowered FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 7.1% to $41.55. InMode is expected to release its Q4 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 6.2% to $5.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 5.3% to $1.1267 after the company reported a common stock offering.
