Today's Pickup: Zonar Offering Over-The-Air Updates For Cummins Engines

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is well known for its commercial engines, which remain a popular choice for many drivers. Zonar has now introduced an over-the-air update option for those with Cummins engines. The Zonar OTAir provides remote software updates for Cummins-powered vehicles through an easy-to-use app.

Engine updates typically center around specific performance improvements that help fleet managers and drivers optimize engine performance. Doing this over the air eliminates the need to bring the vehicle into a maintenance shop for updates, saving days of work and hundreds of dollars in labor, Zonar said. The company noted that a typical shop visit for an engine update costs more than $110 per vehicle.

The OTAir service provides Cummins Connected Software updates.

"The availability of Cummins Connected Software updates through Zonar's OTAir app allows customers with Cummins engines more control and convenience over the performance and management of their fleets, saving time and costs associated with traditional calibration methods," Todd Mysak, director of business development at Cummins, said. "The collaboration between Zonar and Cummins helps us deliver on our commitment to provide innovative solutions that ensure fleets with Cummins engines perform at optimal levels."

Over-the-air updates allow fleet managers and drivers to find times that are convenient for updates, such as when a driver is on a 30-minute break, eliminating downtime, Zonar noted. Updates can take as little as five minutes.

"With Cummins Connected Software updates, over-the-air programming for commercial vehicles is no longer a future concept," Gary Schmidt, vice president of business solutions at Zonar, said. "Through our ongoing collaboration with Cummins, we're bringing a smartphone-accessible solution to market that helps fleets eliminate the need to schedule shop visits for calibrations. We believe this will help spur the creation of broader industry innovations focused on reducing the time spent by fleets waiting for updates."

Did you know?

According to Darrin Roth, American Trucking Associations' vice president for highway policy, 40% of truck drivers shut down operations between 31 and 60 minutes before their allotted drive time in a quest to find safe parking. That leads to a yearly loss of 9,300 miles of wage-earning potential and is equivalent to more than a $5,500 potential wage loss — or a 12% cut in annual pay, Roth told attendees of a Transportation Research Board convention in Washington, D.C.

Quotable:

"It was a surprising two hours of spirited questioning from the bench of plaintiffs, Teamsters counsel and the California attorney general. [The judge's] questioning of all parties was very indicative that he has serious constitutional issues with how AB5 impacts goods movement nationally in violation of the commerce clause and F4A."

— Joe Rajkovacz, director of governmental affairs and communications for the Western States Trucking Association, in an email to Heavy Duty Trucking on Monday's hearing on AB5 in a California courtroom.

In other news:

Freight index climbs

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics Freight Transportation Services Index recorded a slight 0.1% increase in November, the second straight month it has gained. (Logistics Management)

Connecticut senator wants truck routing added to GPS apps

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has asked Google, Waze and Apple Maps to include updates to their apps that direct commercial vehicles away from roads with low bridges. (FOX 61)

GM bringing back the Hummer

General Motors is planning a revival of the popular Hummer model, this time as a pickup, according to reports. (Consumer Affairs)

Maersk turning to cold storage to boost land transportation

Maersk is hoping to grow its land transportation business and is betting that cold storage is the path to doing so. (The New York Times)

UK ports ready for Brexit

British ports are prepared for Brexit to go into effect at the end of the month and are not anticipating major issues. (Lloyd's List)

Final Thoughts

While most of the transportation world has been touting its autonomous technology, Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) brand Kenworth has quietly been developing a Level 4 autonomous truck. It debuted that truck at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Brian Lindgren, Kenworth's research and development director, told FreightWaves the under-the-radar approach is part of the plan as the company learns what to expect from automated driving and, more importantly, what changes still needs to be made. The truck is yet another example of how the traditional truck manufacturers will likely drive the autonomous revolution.

