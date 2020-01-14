Market Overview

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares surged 6.8% to $8.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 2.7% to $20.23.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares surged 2.3% to $20.08. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock rose 1.9% to $345.19. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $425.00.

 

Losers

  • Sogou, Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) stock plummeted 1.8% to $5.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Turkcell Iletisim, Inc. (NYSE: TKC) shares decreased by 1.7% to $6.17.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares declined 1.6% to $23.60. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSG) shares declined 1.5% to $3.37. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares decreased by 1.2% to $140.50. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares decreased by 1.0% to $40.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

