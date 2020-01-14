13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RTI Surgical Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock surged 92.0% to $5.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares surged 33.1% to $5.31.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 12.3% to $7.86. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock increased by 5.4% to $0.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.8% to $1.76. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 2.9% to $7.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares surged 2.8% to $5.57. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.3% to $23.65. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock increased by 2.3% to $7.68. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock increased by 1.7% to $17.66. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
Losers
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock decreased by 9.7% to $1.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares plummeted 1.1% to $87.55. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $98.00.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares plummeted 1.1% to $22.41. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
