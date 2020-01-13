Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/13

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

A relatively quiet Friday session capped a fairly volatile week for the Trucking Freight Futures markets. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) ended the week as it did the previous week at $1.455/mile, as a strong performance in the East was offset by weakness in the West and South. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) gained $0.021, or 1.3%, for the week to $1.636 while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) shed $0.01 (0.7%) and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) dropped $0.011 (0.9%) to $1.486 and $1.243, respectively.

The three lane contracts in the East all posted solid gains, led by the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001), which jumped $0.033, or 1.63% w/w, to $2.052. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) added $0.015 (0.9%) w/w to $1.760 and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) gained $0.013 (1.2%) for the week to $1.094. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) was under downward pressure all week and slid $0.021, or 2.1% w/w, to settle at $0.971.

The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) remained at $2.000 throughout the entire week. Both lane contracts in the South lost ground last week. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) dropped $0.016, or 1.5% w/w, to close at $1.037 while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) slipped 0.5% w/w and finished at $1.448.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

