Qatar Airways Cargo Launching Freighter Service To Osaka

Qatar Airways Cargo plans to begin flying twice weekly Boeing 777 freighter service between Doha and Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday.

Flights will be operated from Doha on Tuesdays and Fridays and will return the following day via Hong Kong. The airline said it will be offering 200 metric tons of cargo capacity each way per week in the market.

Qatar Airways Cargo offers more than 250 metric tons of belly-hold cargo capacity per week in each direction on the airline's daily passenger flights to the two Tokyo airports, Haneda and Narita. In addition to general cargo, high-tech goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishables will comprise the majority of exports and imports on the route, the airline said.

Qatar Airways announced in September that it plans to begin five-times-a-week Doha-Osaka passenger service on April 6 using Airbus A350-900s. That service is expected to increase to daily on June 23.

The carrier's fleet includes 19 777Fs, five A300 freighters and two 747-8 freighters. Five more 777Fs are scheduled to join the fleet beginning in April.

Qatar has a strong belly-hold presence in the Asia Pacific market with 35 destinations served by its passenger network in addition to a freighter network of 10 destinations.

