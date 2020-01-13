Market Overview

41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 12:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares climbed 132.7% to $1.95 after the company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Bayer for US commercial rights to Ovaprene. Dare will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and up to $310 million in milestones.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 37.2% to $2.88 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Oncologie for Navicixizumab. Mereo will receive an upfront payment of $4 million with an additional $2 million payment conditional on CMC milestone and up to $300 million in future milestones.
  • CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares rose 33% to $5.28 after climbing 304.12% on Friday.
  • Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) shares jumped 25% to $13.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Cott Corp (NYSE: COT) for $14 per share.
  • Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 23.8% to $7.38. Verona Pharma reported primary endpoint met at all doses in 4 week Phase 2b COPD study with nebulized ensifentrine on top of tiotropium therapy.
  • Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 20% to $81.78 after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 14% to $7.40.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) climbed 13.4% to $2.80.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 13.2% to $10.30 after gaining 5.59% on Friday.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 11.4% to $9.36.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) jumped 11% to $3.05 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
  • MRI Interventions Inc (NASDAQ: MRIC) gained 10.5% to $5.69. MRI Interventions obtained $17.5 million strategic investment from PTC Therapeutics, Inc. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management.
  • TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) gained 10.3% to $17.20 after the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited proposal from Brookfield Renewable for 0.36 Brookfield Shares for each Terraform share owned.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 10% to $105.58. Chinese plant-based meat substitute founder Vince Lu said entrance of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods to China can raise the exposure of plant-based foods in the country.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 9.9% to $3.57.
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 9.5% to $21.69 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 7% to $2.84 after the company announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 6.8% to $3.79. ObsEva and Yuyuan BioScience Technology announced sublicense agreement to develop and commercialize Nolasiban in the People's Republic of China.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 6.5% to $17.80. Invitae said it generated revenue of $216 million in 2019, up more than 45% versus the $147.7 million in 2018.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 6.5% to $5.42 after the company raised Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 6.5% to $20.18. Amarin reported the launche of True To Your Heart, a campaign to educate people on persistent cardiovascular risk.
  • Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 5.9% to $18.73 after falling 5.78% on Friday.

 

Losers

  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares dipped 73.2% to $0.58 after the company announced its TRILOGY 1 Phase 3 trial of CaPre did not reach statistical significance.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 55.5% to $3.24 after the company reported a 1.4% year-over-year rise in its holiday same-store sales. The company announced it expects full-year 2019 earnings to be $25 million to $30 million below the low end of the previously announced guidance range.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 29.2% to $4.68. Aquestive Therapeutics received FDA response denying Aquestive's Citizen's petition received by the FDA on November 1, 2019.
  • Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) dipped 24% to $1.85 after the company announced it plans to merge with Jay Pharma.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) dropped 21% to $9.20 after the company reported a 2% drop in holiday same-store sales and issued weak Q4 earnings forecast.
  • Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 20.7% to $48.53 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) dipped 16% to $158.71 after the company issued Q3 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 16% to $0.76 after the company announced it received a notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) dropped 15% to $102.92 after the company issued preliminary Q4 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) dropped 13.5% to $7.05.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 13.5% to $2.11.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) dipped 12.4% to $3.31.
  • Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares fell 12.3% to $13.37.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: TAST) fell 11.6% to $6.00.
  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 11.3% to $92.62 despite the company's upbeat Q4 and FY19 sales guidance issued on Sunday.
  • AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 10.9% to $14.17 after the company issued FY20 sales forecast.
  • BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) dipped 10.5% to $35.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cellectis entered into a research collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 10.3% to $24.35.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 9.7% to $3.08.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

