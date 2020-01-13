25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 58.6% to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Verona Pharma reported primary endpoint met at all doses in 4 week Phase 2b COPD study with nebulized ensifentrine on top of tiotropium therapy.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares rose 24.5% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 304.12% on Friday.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 19.4% to $10.03 in pre-market trading.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 13% to $18.90 in pre-market trading. Invitae said it generated revenue of $216 million in 2019, up more than 45% versus the $147.7 million in 2018.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 10.4% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Safe-T Group expects FY 2019 revenue of $3.27 million-$3.37 million, and Q4 revenue of $1.1 million-$1.2 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 10.2% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q4 guidance.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 9.5% to $20.75 in pre-market trading. Amarin reported the launche of True To Your Heart, a campaign to educate people on persistent cardiovascular risk.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 8.5% to $3.85 in pre-market trading. ObsEva and Yuyuan BioScience Technology announced sublicense agreement to develop and commercialize Nolasiban in the People's Republic of China.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 8.3% to $18.88 in pre-market trading after falling 5.78% on Friday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.2% to $9.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.59% on Friday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares rose 6.8% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after surging 13.40% on Friday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 6.7% to $3.64. Cyclerion Therapeutics is likely to release Phase 1 data for IW-6463 from the study of healthy volunteers at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 6.4% to $94.48 in pre-market trading. Axsome Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license agreement with Pfizer for Pfizer's reboxetine clinical and nonclinical data and for new Phase 3 esreboxetine product candidate.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) rose 6.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported 'positive' 12-month data on AXO-Lenti-PD and issued updates across gene therapy pipeline programs.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.7% to $3.71 in pre-market trading.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) rose 5.4% to $97.98 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 4.1% to $100.00 in pre-market trading. Chinese plant-based meat substitute founder Vince Lu said entrance of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods to China can raise the exposure of plant-based foods in the country.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) rose 4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million.
Losers
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 31.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1.4% year-over-year rise in its holiday same-store sales. The company said it expects 2019 earnings to be $25 million-$30 million below the low end of its previously given guidance range.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 8.7% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after rising 5.41% on Friday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 7.5% to $7.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 4.4% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) fell 4.4% to $38.10 in pre-market trading.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) fell 3.4% to $17.69 in pre-market trading. Exelixis projects FY 2019 revenue of $972 million and Q4 revenue of $245 million.
