Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 81 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Home Solutions Health (OTC: HSHL) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock hit $60.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.98% over the course of the day.

Sprint (NYSE: S) shares fell to $4.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.4%.

Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.09%.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $27.26. Shares then traded down 1.59%.

Minor International (OTC: MNILY) shares set a new yearly low of $27.06 this morning. The stock was down 7.93% on the session.

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.90 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.45% over the rest of the day.

Eutelsat Comms (OTC: EUTLF) shares hit a yearly low of $16.05 today morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $25.16, and later moved down 0.83% over the session.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.09 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.57% on the day.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.70. Shares then traded down 9.16%.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares moved down 0.14% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.93 to begin trading.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Friday morning, later moving down 43.41% over the rest of the day.

Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.90 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session.

New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: GCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.84, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) stock moved down 1.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.26 to open trading.

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.58, and later moved down 0.66% over the session.

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% for the day.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) shares fell to $12.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.35%.

Andrew Peller (OTC: ADWPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Friday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit $11.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.54% over the course of the day.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) stock hit $22.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.22% over the course of the day.

Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares hit a yearly low of $9.77 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock hit $7.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.65% over the course of the day.

Shunfeng Intl Clean (OTC: SHUNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 6.67% over the session.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock hit $3.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares moved down 5.31% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.87 to begin trading.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares were down 3.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock hit $13.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.68% over the course of the day.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares moved down 4.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.52 to begin trading.

Mongolian Mining (OTC: MOGLF) stock moved down 4.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock moved down 24.18% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to open trading.

cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 24.0% over the course of the day.

AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.01% for the day.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

Centaurus Diamond (OTC: CTDT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 50.0%.

Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 6.8%.

Jetblack (OTC: JTBK) shares moved down 10.3% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.

StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 11.54% over the session.

Qrons (OTC: QRON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.43, and later moved down 6.2% over the session.

Archon Minerals (OTC: AHNMF) stock moved down 7.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.31 to open trading.

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.47% over the rest of the day.

Continental Materials (AMEX: CUO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0032 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session.

CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 22.51% over the rest of the day.

Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) shares moved down 24.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: AQSZF) shares were up 9.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock hit $1.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.07% over the course of the day.

GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares moved down 17.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading.

Sanatana Resources (OTC: SADMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 29.82% on the session.

Nexus Gold (OTC: NXXGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 46.68% over the rest of the day.

Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 6.43% on the session.

Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) shares moved down 70.71% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0025 to begin trading.

Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 26.8% over the session.

Alba Minerals (OTC: AXVEF) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 47.34%.

Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 6.67%.

Freeport Resources (OTC: FEERF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.68%.

TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Bactech Envirn (OTC: BCCEF) stock moved down 47.54% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

StartMonday Technology (OTC: STMDF) stock moved down 55.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0036 to open trading.

Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) shares moved up 9900.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved up 9900.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock traded down 15.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock traded down 15.33% over the session. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Quest Oil (OTC: QOIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock traded down 16.67% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock traded down 16.67% over the session. Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 50.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 50.0% over the session. Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Malaga (OTC: MLGAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Videolocity International (OTC: VCTY) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. VGTel (OTC: VGTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.0%. Home Solutions Health (OTC: HSHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.