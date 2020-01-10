Market Overview

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock increased by 5.4% to $8.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 2.0% to $17.69. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock surged 1.5% to $143.00. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares rose 1.0% to $13.40. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.

 

Losers

  • GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) stock decreased by 8.0% to $51.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock declined 1.7% to $22.76. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.

