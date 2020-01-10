Market Overview

21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares moved upwards by 58.4% to $5.40 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares rose 26.2% to $1.83. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock increased by 19.4% to $2.22. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on October 23, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $1.05.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares increased by 5.5% to $0.48. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock increased by 4.0% to $0.31. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $34.00.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares surged 3.1% to $0.69. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.47.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.19.
  • Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares increased by 2.4% to $18.78.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $13.19. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.95.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock surged 1.1% to $35.07. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $0.57.

 

Losers

  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock fell 39.9% to $14.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 10, is at Perform, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock decreased by 7.8% to $1.71. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares fell 7.8% to $8.55.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares declined 4.9% to $0.50.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 2.2% to $19.55. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock decreased by 1.1% to $97.40.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

