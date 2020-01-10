33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 64.8% to $5.62 in pre-market trading after the company received non-binding acquisition proposal at $7 per share.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 23.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive results from ATI-450-PKPD-101.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 19.6% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive data from the Phase 1 study of its cytomegalovirus vaccine.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) rose 14.6% to $50.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive topline cohort 3 results and improved longer-term Cohort 2 results from the Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 gene therapy.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 10.5% to $8.54 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.92% on Thursday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 9.7% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after falling 6.02% on Thursday.
- The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 8.7% to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 8.1% to $139.25 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 7% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance of roughly $3 million and product revenue of roughly $1.5 million.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 6.6% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after surging 93.96% on Thursday.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 6.5% to $33.75 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) shares rose 4.9% to $105.74 in pre-market trading.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) shares rose 4.7% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 4.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 4.2% to $116.59 in pre-market trading.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) rose 3.7% to $70.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.6% to $93.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.76% on Thursday.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose 2.8% to $602.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 da Vinci procedures are up 19% year-over-year and da Vinci systems shipped was up 16% year-over-year. Preliminary Q4 sales beat estimates.
- Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 2.2% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) reported a deal to buy the company for $18.75 per share in cash.
Losers
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) fell 37.5% to $15.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary FY19 Andexxa global net revenues of $111 million.
- RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 27.3% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates, and reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 22.6% to $6.18 in the pre-market trading session after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 11.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) fell 10% to $15.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 5 million common unit offering. Kimbell Royalty Partners also reported a $175 Million acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in a cash and unit transaction.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 9.3% to $25.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported there will be greater pressure on Q4 gross profit margin than originally expected. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 9% and the company spent more than anticipated on delivery, for the 2 months ended December 31, 2019.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 9% to $50.75 in pre-market trading. Grubhub said It 'unequivocally' isn't running a sale process, Bloomberg reported.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 6.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 5.7% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 5% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 4.9% to $182.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 3.2% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after rising 122.84% on Thursday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) fell 3% to $35.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 2.8% to $3.14 in pre-market trading.
