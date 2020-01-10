What Is Chinese New Year And How Does It Impact Shipping?

On today's episode, the seagang are covering all of the latest headlines including Trump's plan for Iran, container line consolidation and rates, what's going on with blank sailings, and more.

Then they'll get into what Chinese New Year is, what the year of the Metal Rat means, and how it impacts your supply chain.

Lastly, a look at how the pre-Chinese New Year box dump turned out.

