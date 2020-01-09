32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 51.4% to $6.30.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) surged 33.1% to $4.34 after the company reported the results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa demonstrated durable improvement in visual function six months after dosing.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) surged 21.8% to $4.9315.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 15.8% to $3.16. Tiziana Life Sciences highlighted Phase 1 data showing oral treatment with foralumab was well tolerated.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) climbed 15.6% to $4.30 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 14.9% to $12.91 after the company reported positive three-year, long-term data from the PEOPLE Phase III Open-label extension study of viaskin peanut in children with peanut allergy.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) surged 14.8% to $6.83.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 13.5% to $39.93.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) climbed 13.4% to $109.64 following Q1 results.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 13.3% to $4.2601 after the company raised it Q4 forecast.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 13.2% to $2.74.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 12% to $6.53.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 11.7% to $5.36.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) rose 11.5% to $14.00.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 8.7% to $3.11.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 7.7% to $3.76.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 6.2% to $17.69.
Losers
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) dipped 23.7% to $13.15 after the company announced Q4 sales of $29.5 million-$30.1 million compared to the previous range of $34 million-$38 million.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 20.8% to $2.74. Can-Fite announced exercise of warrants for cash proceeds of $2.4 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 19.4% to $13.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) dropped 17.7% to $1.95.
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDN) fell 14.1% to $3.80.
- Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 14% to $24.78.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 10.2% to $128.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 9.7% to $2.92.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 9.2% to $44.84 after the company reported November/December sales results down from last year.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 9% to $3.57. SELLAS Life Sciences priced 1.64 million common shares for gross proceeds $6.5 million.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 8.4% to $6.96. Innate Pharma said that the FDA put TELLOMAK trial on partial clinical hold.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 8.4% to $95.86 after the company announced a $250 million common stock offering.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 6.5% to $3.01.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 5.7% to $2.4050.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 4.1% to $1.0750 after the company received a Nasdaq notice regarding the minimum bid price requirement.
