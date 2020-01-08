18 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.15.
- Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) stock increased by 3.8% to $18.64. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on January 03, is at Speculative Buy, with a price target of $21.00.
- Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) stock surged 1.8% to $42.89. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 25, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $41.00.
- Sony, Inc. (NYSE: SNE) stock surged 1.7% to $71.40. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 24, the current rating is at Buy.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock increased by 1.1% to $415.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $400.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $301.98. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock surged 1.0% to $4.00. According to the most recent rating by New Street Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock decreased by 6.8% to $6.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock plummeted 3.1% to $8.45. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.50.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock declined 2.9% to $18.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock decreased by 1.8% to $17.84. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Zebra Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares plummeted 1.7% to $252.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $217.00.
- CDW, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDW) shares fell 1.6% to $138.66. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 01, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $126.00.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares decreased by 1.6% to $237.90. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock fell 1.4% to $0.22.
- Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) stock fell 1.3% to $29.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $33.00.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock declined 1.3% to $23.88. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $27.00.
