17 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 15.9% to $3.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $3.49. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock surged 2.3% to $10.45. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE: EGO) shares surged 1.5% to $8.35.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $59.09. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares declined 11.2% to $1.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Livent, Inc. (NYSE: LTHM) shares declined 10.1% to $7.80.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.21. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock plummeted 3.0% to $11.60.
- DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE: DRD) shares plummeted 2.1% to $5.58.
- POSCO, Inc. (NYSE: PKX) stock declined 1.9% to $48.46. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, the current rating is at Buy.
- Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares fell 1.4% to $11.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.40.
- Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE: ALB) shares decreased by 1.3% to $71.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 22, is at Underweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares declined 1.2% to $3.82.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock fell 1.1% to $23.25. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) stock fell 1.0% to $28.18. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) shares plummeted 1.0% to $18.70. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 15, the current rating is at Hold.
