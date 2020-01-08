Market Overview

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) stock increased by 8.3% to $1.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares increased by 1.1% to $8.34.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares increased by 0.9% to $12.31.

 

Losers

  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock declined 1.1% to $3.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares declined 0.8% to $38.02. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.

