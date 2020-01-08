Market Overview

27 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020
27 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 248.2% to $26.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of recapitalization. The company closed contract assignment worth $20 million.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 14.8% to $3.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 9.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after the company was issued new US patent for ANAVEX 2-73 treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders including rett syndrome and multiple sclerosis.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 8.4% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 41.55% on Tuesday.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 8% to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) rose 7.9% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.14% on Tuesday.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) rose 7.7% to $3.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.7% to $89.51 in pre-market trading following reports Impossible Foods will no longer try to win a deal to supply McDonald's with plant-based burgers. McDonald's will now expand the Beyond Meat burger trial to 52 outlets in Canada.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 6.1% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) rose 6.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) rose 6% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 5.7% to $45.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 3.4% to $ 20.95 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 18.6% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 forecast.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 13.1% to $3.92 in pre-market trading after surging 120.00% on Tuesday.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) fell 11.8% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares fell 10.8% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) fell 10% to $8.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 9.2% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after surging 10.36% on Tuesday.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares fell 9% to $4.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 8.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 70.42% on Tuesday.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 8.2% to $4.14 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 6.6% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after declining 25.78% on Tuesday.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) fell 6.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 5.8% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.78% on Tuesday.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 5% to $9.07 in pre-market trading..
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 4.4% to $56.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

