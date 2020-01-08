Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 120% to close at $4.51.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 70.4% to close at $4.09 on Tuesday after the company announced it has received 'intention to grant' patents from European and Israeli patent offices.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 41.6% to close at $3.10.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 28.3% to close at $38.73 after the company announced that its Pegcetacoplan met its primary endpoint in the PEGASUS study.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) climbed 28.3% to close at $5.80.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 26.8% to close at $32.51 after the company, along with Total SA announced a significant oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) climbed 20% to close at $2.82.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) gained 19.4% to close at $3.32.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 18.6% to close at $2.80.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 16.7% to close at $24.50.
  • Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) rose 15.6% to close at $2.75.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) surged 15.6% to close at $6.75.
  • Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) rose 15% to close at $17.88.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 14.8% to close at $2.33.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) climbed 13.7% to close at $2.82.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) gained 12.6% to close at $4.30.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) climbed 12.4% to close at $8.50.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 11.9% to close at $6.50.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 11.4% to close at $3.62 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 10.4% to close at $6.39 after the company announced positive topline results from the in-clinic stage of a Phase 2 study of its ready-to-use glucagon.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 10.1% to close at $11.96.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 8.6% to close at $2.64.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 8.3% to close at $27.39.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares gained 8% to close at $15.65.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 7.4% to close at $5.64 after the company highlighted a publication that discussed Cyclophilin inhibition as a potential treatment for NASH.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 6.9% to close at $3.11.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 6.7% to close at $110.69 after the company narrowed preliminary Q3 sales guidance from $1.244 billion-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion vs the $1.24 billion estimate.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) surged 6% to close at $16.80.
  • Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 5.8% to close at $16.27. Dorian LPG will replace SRC Energy effective prior to the open of trading on January 15.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 30% to close at $1.82 after the company has executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for approximately $4 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 25.8% to close at $6.81.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) dropped 17.1% to close at $1.84.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) fell 16.7% to close at $4.34.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) dropped 14.7% to close at $6.62.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) fell 14% to close at $1.78.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 12.8% to close at $3.49.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 12% to close at $3.24.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 11% to close at $4.31.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 10.8% to close at $7.70 after dropping 10.57% on Monday.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 10.7% to close at $6.88.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 10.6% to close at $2.36.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 10.3% to close at $1.92.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dropped 10.1% to close at $102.77.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares tumbled 9.3% to close at $5.74.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dipped 8.6% to close at $4.73 after the company announced concerning Q3 results and a cost-reduction initiative which, among other things, will cut its store count by about 450 locations.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares dipped 8.4% to close at $3.49.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 6.3% to close at $2.08.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares dropped 5.5% to close at $3.7700.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + AIRI)

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga