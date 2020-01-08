Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 4:43am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for December will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides weekly information on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

