Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for December will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides weekly information on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
