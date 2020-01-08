Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asian Business Leaders Believe Trump Will Be Re-elected, US-China Relations Can Deteriorate: Survey

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 5:20am   Comments
Share:
Asian Business Leaders Believe Trump Will Be Re-elected, US-China Relations Can Deteriorate: Survey

A majority of the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean business leaders surveyed recently, said Donald Trump could be re-elected as U.S. president in 2020, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

What Happened

Over 70% of East Asian executives believe President Trump will win in the 2020 election, according to a collaborative survey by the Nikkei outlet and some leading Chinese and South Korean newspapers.  

Among the Japanese, South Korean, and Chinese business leaders, around 89%, 76% and 71%, correspondingly, expect Trump being re-elected.

What Survey?

The Nikkei Asian Review conducted the survey with China's Global Times and South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16 last year. A total of 314 top business leaders from South Korea, China, and Japan took part in it.

Other Key Findings

Among the Chinese business leaders, 49% believe US-China trade relations could further deteriorate in 2020. This view is supported by 30% of South Korean executives and 41% Japanese executives.

Over two-thirds of South Korean business leaders believe Japan-South Korea relations could improve this year.

If US-China trade rivalry continues, 44% of Japanese business leaders and 23% of South Korean executives said they would consider relocating their production sites and changing their procurement partners in 2020. 

Posted-In: China Donald Trump Japan South KoreaNews Politics Global General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga