Asian Business Leaders Believe Trump Will Be Re-elected, US-China Relations Can Deteriorate: Survey

A majority of the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean business leaders surveyed recently, said Donald Trump could be re-elected as U.S. president in 2020, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

What Happened

Over 70% of East Asian executives believe President Trump will win in the 2020 election, according to a collaborative survey by the Nikkei outlet and some leading Chinese and South Korean newspapers.

Among the Japanese, South Korean, and Chinese business leaders, around 89%, 76% and 71%, correspondingly, expect Trump being re-elected.

What Survey?

The Nikkei Asian Review conducted the survey with China's Global Times and South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16 last year. A total of 314 top business leaders from South Korea, China, and Japan took part in it.

Other Key Findings

Among the Chinese business leaders, 49% believe US-China trade relations could further deteriorate in 2020. This view is supported by 30% of South Korean executives and 41% Japanese executives.

Over two-thirds of South Korean business leaders believe Japan-South Korea relations could improve this year.

If US-China trade rivalry continues, 44% of Japanese business leaders and 23% of South Korean executives said they would consider relocating their production sites and changing their procurement partners in 2020.