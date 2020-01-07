Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Averitt Express Opens Atlanta Distribution Center, Its First In Market
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 07, 2020 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Averitt Express Opens Atlanta Distribution Center, Its First In Market

Averitt Express, a less-than-truckload (LTL) and logistics firm, has opened a distribution center in Atlanta. It is the company's first such facility in the booming metropolis.

The 140,000-square-foot facility, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on the city's southside, will complement two Atlanta-based service centers operated by Averitt to support LTL and truckload distribution, the company said.

Privately held Averitt, based in Cookeville, Tennessee, operates about 1 million square feet of distribution space at more than 20 locations in the Southeast and Midwest.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: distribution center Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga