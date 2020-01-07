Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Now Owns 100% Of Fairlife

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Now Owns 100% Of Fairlife

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) said Monday it now owns 100% of high-protein milk shake maker fairlife.

What Happened

Coca-Cola held a 42.5% stake in fairlife but is now the full owner of the maker of Core Power. The acquisition gives Coca-Cola better exposure to the fast-growing value-added dairy category in North America, the company said. Fairlife was launched in 2012 and saw its total sales grow above $500 million last year.

Fairlife's growth over the years can be attributed to new product innovation, including lactose-free, ultra-filtered milk with less sugar and more protein compared to rival brands. Coca-Cola also supported fairlife through its Minute Maid distributor system and by Coca-Cola bottlers across the U.S.

Why It's Important

Fairlife CEO Time Doelman said the company set out to "harness the power and nutrition of dairy and give people great-tasting products that provide the nutrition they are looking for." Under Coca-Cola's complete control, fairlife's innovation will continue to grow and improve "with the strength and scale" of Coca-Cola.

"Fairlife is a great example of how we're continually expanding our total beverage portfolio to bring people more of the brands they love," said Jim Dinkins, president of Coca-Cola North America.

Fairlife expanded to Canada in 2018 and will begin local production and sourcing in Ontario in the coming months. The company will also continue expanding domestic production in the U.S., including new facilities and adding new capacity to existing plants.

Related Links:

Big Growth Comes In Small Package For Coca-Cola

Morgan Stanley Met With Coca-Cola's CFO And Left Satisfied

Posted-In: beverages Dairy Fairlife food MilkNews

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Gold, Bonds, Crude All On The Rise After US Strike In Middle East Sparks Fears
Is Coca-Cola Planning On Marketing A CBD Extract Version In Canada?
Is 2020 The Year Of THC Drinks?
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Aurora's Roller Coaster Ride, USDA's Hemp Moves, MJ's Dividend And More
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga