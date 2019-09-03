Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Met With Coca-Cola's CFO And Left Satisfied

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Met With Coca-Cola's CFO And Left Satisfied

Morgan Stanley analysts met with The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) CFO John Murphy and the executive reinforced the case for being bullish on the stock.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintains an Overweight rating on Coca-Cola Co with a $60 price target.

The Thesis

Coca-Cola showed a "solid" 5% or more topline growth over the past eight quarters and conversations with Murphy suggest this trend can continue for three reasons, Mohsenian wrote in a note. These reasons include: improved execution and relationships with bottler partners worldwide, a focus on smaller and higher priced goods and new product innovation, which accounts for 25% of total revenue versus 15% just two years ago.

Management said its performance in emerging markets are performing well and expects a macro recovery to be seen in Brazil and South Africa, Mohsenian wrote.

On the other hand, he said, the environment remains difficult across Mexico, Nigeria and Argentina.

Meanwhile, the company is taking steps to offset large potential unfavorable moves in the foreign exchange market, including taking more local pricing in emerging markets.

However, the recent appreciation in the U.S. dollar isn't much of a concern, for the time being.

Other takeaways from the meeting with Coca-Cola's executive team include a path towards improving free cash flow conversion in the near-term. Also, management looks to be more interested in integrating and expanding recent acquisitions in the near-term, and medium- to longer-term M&A plans will focus on deals that can be scaled on a global basis.

Price Action

Shares of Coca-Cola Co were trading flat Tuesday.

Related Links

Analyst Sees 'Merit' In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside?

Latest Ratings for KO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jul 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beverages Dara Mohsenian John Murphy Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close
How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut
Apple On Today's Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting
Analyst Sees 'Merit' In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ULTAWells FargoDowngrades
GSKSociete GeneraleUpgrades
MPLXJefferiesReinstates35.0
MPCJefferiesReinstates75.0
SSLUBSDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Michaels Companies Q2 Earnings Preview