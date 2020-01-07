10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares increased by 4.0% to $6.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares rose 2.2% to $0.47.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $8.47. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- ADT, Inc. (NYSE: ADT) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $7.70. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $0.29.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $20.40.
Losers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares plummeted 8.7% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 2.1% to $0.93.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock decreased by 2.1% to $3.74. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 1.8% to $2.18. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
