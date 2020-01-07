20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares moved upwards by 212.5% to $7.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares surged 55.9% to $47.05. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares moved upwards by 52.6% to $2.35.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares surged 21.2% to $7.02.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares increased by 16.8% to $1.81.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock surged 15.8% to $6.08. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares surged 13.9% to $0.48.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $3.06.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock rose 8.9% to $1.10. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares increased by 7.7% to $0.84.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares surged 3.0% to $12.20. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock rose 2.3% to $3.55.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares increased by 2.2% to $0.48.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $8.25.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares rose 1.6% to $17.83. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock declined 7.1% to $8.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.37.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock declined 3.6% to $102.76. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares declined 2.6% to $0.67. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
