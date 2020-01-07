Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 7:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares moved upwards by 212.5% to $7.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares surged 55.9% to $47.05. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares moved upwards by 52.6% to $2.35.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares surged 21.2% to $7.02.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares increased by 16.8% to $1.81.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock surged 15.8% to $6.08. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares surged 13.9% to $0.48.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $3.06.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock rose 8.9% to $1.10. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares increased by 7.7% to $0.84.
  • Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares surged 3.0% to $12.20. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock rose 2.3% to $3.55.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares increased by 2.2% to $0.48.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $8.25.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares rose 1.6% to $17.83. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

 

 

Losers

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock declined 7.1% to $8.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.37.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock declined 3.6% to $102.76. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares declined 2.6% to $0.67. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + APLS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Steam, Correvio Awaits Adcom Ruling
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga