15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 7:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 21.6% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive topline results from the in-clinic stage of a Phase 2 study of its ready-to-use glucagon.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 17.7% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted a publication that discussed Cyclophilin inhibition as a potential treatment for NASH.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 7.9% to $48.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.31% on Monday.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 7.7% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 7.2% to $16.49 in pre-market trading. Dorian LPG will replace SRC Energy effective prior to the open of trading on January 15.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 5.4% to $32.13 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from Neutral to Buy.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 5.3% to $3.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 4.8% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 4.8% to $108.69 in pre-market trading after the company narrowed preliminary Q3 sales guidance from $1.244 billion-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion vs the $1.24 billion estimate.
Losers

  • CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 19.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 225.00% on Monday.
  • Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares fell 7% to $3.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 7% to $8.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.57% on Monday.
  • MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) fell 5.4% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) fell 3.4% to $155.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares fell 2.8% to $29.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock.

