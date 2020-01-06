30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares climbed 44.8% to $6.17 amid news of a license deal with Kyorin Pharma.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) gained 32.5% to $13.93 after Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced plans to acquire the company for $14 per share.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) surged 21.1% to $4.47.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares rose 20.2% to $5.71.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares rose 17.7% to $4.53 after gaining 8.15% on Friday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 17.4% to $22.62.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) climbed 17.2% to $9.82 after the company announced it has released a line of Oral care products for Walmart.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) gained 17.1% to $5.56.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) jumped 15.7% to $4.43.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 14.4% to $2.30.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 13% to $3.6502 after the company announced it has received a $172 million order for hydrogen and fuel cell solutions from a fortune 100 customer.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) gained 12.7% to $3.47.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) climbed 12.4% to $3.08 on continued momentum after the U.S. confirmed an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander. The death of Soleimani raised geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, causing oil prices to rise.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 9.1% to $6.09.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 9% to $7.15. Perion Network expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA of at least $30 million.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) climbed 9% to $8.09.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) gained 9% to $13.35.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 8.8% to $8.97.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) gained 8.5% to $12.81 despite the company filing for a voluntary relief under chapter 11.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) rose 7.7% to $23.90 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares tumbled 24.3% to $2.99 after reporting a $4.36 million registered direct offering.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 16.6% to $5.82 after announcing a 6 million share offering.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares dropped 11% to $6.85. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from Neutral to Sell.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 10.3% to $38.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 9.3% to $2.63.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 8.2% to $3.12 after the company reported that it has received a cash infusion of $2.25 million.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dropped 7.8% to $2.60.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares declined 7.6% to $7.29.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 6.3% to $3.5798.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares fell 6% to $8.30.
