3 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock increased by 1.3% to $14.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) stock increased by 0.8% to $7.75. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on October 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.25.
Losers
- Crown Castle Intl, Inc. (NYSE: CCI) stock fell 0.6% to $141.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $152.00.
