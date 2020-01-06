Market Overview

3 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock increased by 1.3% to $14.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) stock increased by 0.8% to $7.75. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on October 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.25.

 

Losers

  • Crown Castle Intl, Inc. (NYSE: CCI) stock fell 0.6% to $141.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $152.00.

