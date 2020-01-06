4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares surged 0.3% to $43.81 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares decreased by 12.3% to $37.24 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares declined 1.6% to $91.50. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 06, is at Sell, with a price target of $74.00.
- Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stock decreased by 0.6% to $117.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.
