Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 8.8% to $0.49 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares increased by 1.6% to $20.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $51.35. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock plummeted 4.2% to $21.68 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares declined 2.6% to $26.63. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares declined 1.5% to $293.46. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 1.4% to $232.88. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares decreased by 1.2% to $63.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock decreased by 1.2% to $53.88. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock declined 1.1% to $62.30. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Huami, Inc. (NYSE: HMI) stock plummeted 1.0% to $11.48.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 1.0% to $48.13. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML + AMD)

What To Expect From AMD At CES 2020
22 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
2020 Vision: Rally Mode To Start Off Decade As Last Year's Strength Rolls Along
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Intel Vs. AMD: Reviewing The Rivalry As CPU Market Shares Shift
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga