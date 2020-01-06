12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 8.8% to $0.49 during Monday's pre-market session.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares increased by 1.6% to $20.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $51.35. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
Losers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock plummeted 4.2% to $21.68 during Monday's pre-market session.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares declined 2.6% to $26.63. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares declined 1.5% to $293.46. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 1.4% to $232.88. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares decreased by 1.2% to $63.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock decreased by 1.2% to $53.88. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock declined 1.1% to $62.30. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
- Huami, Inc. (NYSE: HMI) stock plummeted 1.0% to $11.48.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 1.0% to $48.13. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.