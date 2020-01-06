Market Overview

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 6.0% to $6.95 during Monday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) shares plummeted 3.4% to $3.80 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares plummeted 1.2% to $12.40. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock decreased by 1.0% to $21.85. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • WPP, Inc. (NYSE: WPP) shares plummeted 1.0% to $69.07.
  • Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares plummeted 1.0% to $102.50. According to the most recent rating by Monness, Crespi, Hardt, on October 31, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

