30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares climbed 47.6% to $4.5298 amid crude oil which was up more than 3.5% to over the $63/barrel level. Traders have targeted this name previously given volatility in oil markets; the company has a float of just over 1 million shares, making it susceptible to increased volatility.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 37.2% to $0.2950.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 28.7% to $2.1880 after falling 10.99% on Thursday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 28.3% to $17.45.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 20.4% to $2.3591 after Point72 reported a 9.8% passive stake in the company.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 16.7% to $3.64 after the company announced pre-clinical data from the Hadassah Medical Center lab demonstrate that Namodenoson induces weight loss.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares rose 15.7% to $0.8330 after the company signed a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire a 29% stake in Starrise Media.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 12.1% to $8.05.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) surged 12.1% to $7.49. Fearnleys upgraded Valaris from Hold to Buy.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 12% to $2.93.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares rose 11.6% to $2.60.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) surged 11.6% to $5.00.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 11% to $5.97 after the U.S. confirmed an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander. The death of Soleimani has raised geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, causing oil prices to rise.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 10.8% to $4.3750.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 9.7% to $2.3150.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) gained 9.5% to $92.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY20 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) surged 9.4% to $4.99. Chembio Diagnostics said it anticipates FDA approval for its DPP HIV-Syphilis System, which includes the DPP HIV-Syphilis test and DPP Micro Reader, during the first quarter of 2020. The company added its clinical study demonstrated that the system met the performance requirements established with the FDA.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) rose 8.1% to $3.47.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 8% to $4.2736.
Losers
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares dipped 72.4% to $0.8589. Novan released top-line efficacy results from the Phase 3 B-SIMPLE program that evaluated SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, which showed that statistical significance was not achieved for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 31.2% to $1.65 after rising 101.65% on Thursday.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 14.6% to $9.74 after rising 100.00% on Thursday.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares fell 11.4% to $9.90 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dropped 10.3% to $2.88.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) fell 10% to $77.38 after the company disclosed that Itacitinib did not statistically improve overall response rate or non-relapse mortality compared to placebo in Phase 3 study.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 9.2% to $0.9989 in sympathy with the overall market after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 8.7% to $2.62.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 8.5% to $2.6343.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 8.1% to $2.95.
