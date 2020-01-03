16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JMU, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMU) stock rose 12.0% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 2.1% to $17.86. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 03, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 4.3% to $3.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 3.0% to $15.60. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock fell 2.9% to $40.05. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock declined 2.8% to $37.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares decreased by 2.7% to $13.16. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock fell 2.4% to $36.81. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) shares plummeted 2.1% to $14.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares plummeted 1.5% to $216.45. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on November 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock declined 1.4% to $1871.00. The most recent rating by Citi, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $2200.00.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NASDAQ: GT) shares fell 1.2% to $15.19. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE: F) stock fell 1.2% to $9.30. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 02, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock declined 1.2% to $16.31. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeted 1.2% to $425.20. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $515.00.
- Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares plummeted 1.2% to $100.99. The most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on December 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $110.00.
