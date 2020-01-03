14 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares surged 5.1% to $3.89 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE: EGO) stock increased by 4.2% to $8.43.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares rose 3.2% to $23.43.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $4.03. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares surged 2.3% to $18.91. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock rose 2.3% to $19.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE: EXK) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.46.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $10.27. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $30.20.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares rose 1.6% to $23.86. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
Losers
- Livent, Inc. (NYSE: LTHM) stock declined 2.8% to $8.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.50.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) stock decreased by 2.7% to $39.74.
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock decreased by 2.5% to $1.98.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock declined 2.2% to $206.15. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.
