14 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares surged 5.1% to $3.89 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE: EGO) stock increased by 4.2% to $8.43.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares rose 3.2% to $23.43.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $4.03. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
  • Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares surged 2.3% to $18.91. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock rose 2.3% to $19.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE: EXK) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.46.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $10.27. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $30.20.
  • Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares rose 1.6% to $23.86. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.

 

Losers

  • Livent, Inc. (NYSE: LTHM) stock declined 2.8% to $8.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.50.
  • CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) stock decreased by 2.7% to $39.74.
  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock decreased by 2.5% to $1.98.
  • Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock declined 2.2% to $206.15. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.

