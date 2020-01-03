Market Overview

22 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares moved upwards by 22.5% to $0.40 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares decreased by 2.9% to $8.75 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock fell 2.9% to $23.15.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock declined 2.2% to $64.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock fell 2.1% to $54.20. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock fell 2.1% to $27.30. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 2.1% to $3.79. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on October 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.50.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 2.0% to $235.06. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares decreased by 1.9% to $48.16. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 1.7% to $22.61. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares plummeted 1.5% to $59.12. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock plummeted 1.5% to $59.91. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $66.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock fell 1.5% to $298.19. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares fell 1.5% to $30.53. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock declined 1.5% to $100.15. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $120.00.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock fell 1.5% to $42.94. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares decreased by 1.5% to $47.71. The most recent rating by Barclays, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares declined 1.4% to $87.48. The most recent rating by Cascend, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $110.00.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares decreased by 1.4% to $62.96. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares plummeted 1.2% to $158.70. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $185.00.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares fell 1.1% to $165.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $197.00.
  • IBM, Inc. (NYSE: IBM) shares decreased by 1.0% to $134.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $140.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

