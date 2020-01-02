9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 3.6% to $19.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $18.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares surged 2.2% to $8.61.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $136.65. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock surged 1.8% to $34.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $11.93. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $128.00. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $19.53.
Losers
- RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) shares decreased by 0.8% to $25.08 during Thursday's pre-market session.
