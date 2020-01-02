Market Overview

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 3.6% to $19.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $18.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares surged 2.2% to $8.61.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $136.65. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock surged 1.8% to $34.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $11.93. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $128.00. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $19.53.

 

Losers

  • RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) shares decreased by 0.8% to $25.08 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

