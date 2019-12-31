Market Overview

6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $10.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares increased by 2.3% to $4.05. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $8.21. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.25.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock increased by 1.5% to $6.74.

 

Losers

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock plummeted 5.9% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) stock declined 4.1% to $0.53.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

