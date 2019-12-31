6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $10.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares increased by 2.3% to $4.05. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $8.21. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.25.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock increased by 1.5% to $6.74.
Losers
