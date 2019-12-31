11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares moved upwards by 168.3% to $10.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares increased by 10.6% to $5.43.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.51.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares increased by 5.6% to $6.79.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 2.3% to $0.22. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $0.34. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares declined 6.5% to $5.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock plummeted 4.1% to $15.29.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares decreased by 3.8% to $2.03. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell 1.6% to $0.57. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock decreased by 1.1% to $0.46.
