Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares moved upwards by 168.3% to $10.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares increased by 10.6% to $5.43.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.51.
  • Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares increased by 5.6% to $6.79.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 2.3% to $0.22. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $0.34. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.

 

Losers

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares declined 6.5% to $5.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock plummeted 4.1% to $15.29.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares decreased by 3.8% to $2.03. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell 1.6% to $0.57. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock decreased by 1.1% to $0.46.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNCA + IPHA)

15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin Braces For Vascepa Adcom Verdict, Biotechs On A Fundraising Spree, Zosano Makes Progress With Migraine Drug Filing
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session