5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Gainers

  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares surged 0.7% to $296.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 0.3% to $27.03. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock decreased by 0.8% to $29.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock declined 0.6% to $14.07.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock declined 0.3% to $45.38. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $51.50.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

