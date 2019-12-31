5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares surged 0.7% to $296.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 0.3% to $27.03. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock decreased by 0.8% to $29.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock declined 0.6% to $14.07.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock declined 0.3% to $45.38. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $51.50.
