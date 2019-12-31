Market Overview

15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares rose 77.7% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of Premarket Approval application for its Neovasc Reducer.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 23.3% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3-year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III. The contract value is expected to be $98 million and $101 million respectively.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares rose 22.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 183.82% on Monday. Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 9.99% active stake in the company.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 12% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after surging 53.72% on Monday.
  • Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) rose 10.7% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 5.4% to $6.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 5.4% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 36.27% on Monday.
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 4.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after New Enterprise Associates 16 reported a 9.8% active stake in the company.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 4% to $9.04 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.48% on Monday.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) rose 3.1% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 2.2% to $38.01 in pre-market trading after announcing a $500 million share repurchase program.

Losers

  • Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) fell 9.4% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q4 guidance and issued weak forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to cut its quarterly dividend.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 4.3% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after rising 17.47% on Monday.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares fell 3.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 2.7% to $15.56 in pre-market trading after declining 21.23% on Monday.

