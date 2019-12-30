Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube To Limit Data It Collects On Kids Videos

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
YouTube To Limit Data It Collects On Kids Videos

Streaming video giant YouTube will minimize the amount of data it collects on videos targeted children in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Happened

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube unit will implement several changes on how it treats videos targeted at children, including a requirement for makers to designate their target audience, according to WSJ. YouTube will also bar comments and other features on kids videos, including pop-ups which recommend other content to watch.

The most notable policy change will include the removal of personalized ads in kids videos that are based on Google's data on the viewer.

The changes are consistent with federal privacy changes and will make consumer advocates happy but at the expense of content makers who will likely see lower revenue, according to WSJ.

Why It's Important

YouTube's changes poses an important moral question as to what exactly constitutes content for kids. Mike Moore started a family vlog channel on YouTube called "The Moore The Merrier Vlogs" and told WSJ the changes are in part ambiguous and will cost him revenue in 2020.

"We believe that our content is for a general audience, but the government can come tell us, ‘No, it's not,'" he told WSJ. "That's the scary part."

What's Next

The Federal Trade Commission's bureau of consumer protection acknowledged the legitimate concerns made by content creators. The regulatory body's director Andrew Smith told WSJ it will review the rulebook to "make it work better for children and parents."

Related Links

YouTube Calls Crypto Video Removal An 'Error,' But Many Still Not Reinstated

Meet Chase Namic, Who Shares Insights On How To Make $100k On YouTube

Posted-In: kids Online Safety WSJ YouTubeNews Tech Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019
Navy Sinks TV Advertising, Will Aim To Hit Target Audience On Esports Streams
Amazon Pays 13 Times More In Taxes With Hopes To Expand Business In Japan
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
YouTube Calls Crypto Video Removal An 'Error,' But Many Still Not Reinstated
Federal Aviation Administration Suggests Remote Tracking For Drones
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019