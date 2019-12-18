Meet Chase Namic, Who Shares Insights On How To Make $100k On YouTube

For many people, making money online would be an absolute dream come true. If they could find a way to make money with a website or some other online venture, they could quit their job to focus on entrepreneurship, spend more time with their family, and finally take back control of their time and their lives.

Now, here’s the good news. The majority of online revenue strategies aren’t that complicated. Like any business venture, your online income takes time to grow. You need to be willing to devote the time and energy required to get your idea off the ground, and you need grit to stick with it even if your journey is slow when you first start out.

Here at TheKerplunk, our CEO and founder Shazir Mucklai had the chance to interview entrepreneur, Chase Namic.

Namic is 21-year-old media entrepreneur, who makes $100k a month on YouTube. He runs 20 cash cow channels where he hires people to make the videos on his behalf. He started about 4 years ago and his goal is to 10X to $1 Million a month.

He claims that as a result of all of this hard work and scaling his channels now generate him over $100,000 per month in revenue. Chase, however, is not a celebrity by any means. The channels that Chase runs are completely independent of his personal brand. Chase runs “Top 10” channels, gaming channels, sports channels, and many others. Some of his channels include the channels “Viral Now” and “Simply Fortnite” with over 250k and 300k subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

He’s developed a very unique style by starting channels where he doesn’t show his face and has workers do all the content production for him. He started with one channel 4 years ago and used the income from the first channel to expand and fund his next YouTube ventures. His style of hiring content creators to produce videos for him has allowed him to focus on his various business ventures while still growing his channels rapidly and efficiently.

“If you've visited any website, you've seen Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) ads. These ads are everywhere, and for good reason. Not only are they easy to set up on any basic website, but they can be lucrative once your website starts bringing in a steady amount of traffic,” says Namic.

One of the cool things about Google AdSense is that it's so easy to get set up. If you have a blog or website, you can sign up for a free Google AdSense Account.

From there, Google will give you a unique code that you will paste onto your website. Google takes it from there, tracking your page views, traffic, and earnings on your behalf. There is no upkeep or maintenance to get this thing going, which makes it a no-brainer if you have a website already.

Whether you have a website or are still dreaming up ideas for a blog, you can also look into affiliate marketing. With affiliate marketing, you partner with brands and businesses within the content of your website. If you mention a product or service, you link to that produce or service using a unique affiliate code you received when you signed up for that particular affiliate program. From there, you’ll make money any time someone buys a product or service through your link.

“Generally speaking, you’ll want to partner with affiliates that are related to your blog concept. Since I’m a financial advisor, I have focused a lot of my affiliate energy on financial products like savings accounts, credit cards, and investment accounts.”

In addition to signing up for individual affiliate programs as you can find on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), you can also sign up for an affiliate ad network that offers a ton of different affiliates in one place. That way, you can see what works and what doesn’t work over time.

“Another way to make money online is via consulting. If you’re an expert in any field, you could potentially find people willing to pay you to counsel them on their personal or business goals. You might think you’re not important enough to consult for big companies, but you could be surprised at the types of expertise people will pay for,” says Namic.

