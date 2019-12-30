5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 18.0% to $2.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares surged 3.8% to $12.79. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NASDAQ: GT) shares increased by 2.8% to $15.52. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
Losers
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.