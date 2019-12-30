Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 18.0% to $2.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares surged 3.8% to $12.79. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NASDAQ: GT) shares increased by 2.8% to $15.52. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

 

Losers

  • Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell 4.5% to $1.71 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares plummeted 1.8% to $1.12. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

