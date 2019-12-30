Market Overview

38 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares moved upwards by 154.6% to $23.50 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock rose 40.5% to $2.43.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares increased by 18.8% to $0.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $6.15.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock rose 12.0% to $1.31.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 9.5% to $0.23.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares increased by 8.9% to $0.20.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.45.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares increased by 8.3% to $29.00.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares rose 8.1% to $0.29.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares increased by 7.1% to $1.65.
  • Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $9.45.
  • Check-Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.85.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $1.13.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares surged 4.5% to $0.18. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares increased by 4.3% to $0.85.
  • Spring Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) stock increased by 3.6% to $1.31. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock surged 3.5% to $2.35. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $4.43. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock surged 3.5% to $0.41. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.93. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock increased by 3.4% to $3.37. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $105.21. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $158.00.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.55.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 2.3% to $3.62. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

 

Losers

  • WAVE Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares decreased by 32.6% to $10.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
  • ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFRX) stock fell 7.2% to $0.61.
  • NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock decreased by 6.1% to $2.60.
  • Iterum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock fell 5.0% to $4.51. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MREO) shares declined 3.4% to $2.85.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares decreased by 3.4% to $1.73.
  • Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) shares declined 3.0% to $19.65.
  • Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares plummeted 2.9% to $1.35.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares decreased by 2.9% to $2.36.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 2.7% to $2.17.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares declined 1.8% to $1.88. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares decreased by 1.6% to $36.81. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock plummeted 1.4% to $0.25.

