46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PT) shares jumped 86% to $2.38 after the company announced an agreement deal with China Unicom to offer next-generation handset financing services to its broad base of subscribers.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares climbed 80% to $4.41 after the company reported the completion of enrollment in Phase 3 trial of oral sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares rose 56% to $3.48.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 49.3% to $3.21 after jumping 97.25% on Thursday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares rose 39.3% to $3.7334.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 26.6% to $1.43 following press release highlighting start of commercial operation at 2.8MW fuel cell project in Tulare, California.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose 26.3% to $36.10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Castle Biosciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $34 to $35.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) rose 19% to $3.46.
- Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares gained 17.8% to $1.59.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 15.5% to $7.75.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares rose 14.5% to $21.98 after gaining 18.90% on Thursday.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 13.1% to $7.44.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) surged 12.8% to $2.90.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained 12.5% to $2.52.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 12.3% to $21.52 after the company announced FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 12.2% to $1.20.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) climbed 10.6% to $2.9301.
- Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) rose 9.2% to $20.64. Foundation Building Materials will replace RH in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, January 2.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 9% to $7.85.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares rose 8.8% to $6.55. The Michaels Cos. named Ashley Buchanan as President and CEO Designate.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares jumped 8% to $2.42.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 8% to $2.29.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) climbed 7.7% to $0.7377.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6.4% to $20.17.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 6.1% to $5.73 on a potential rebound after the stock dropped approximately 11% over the past 4 trading sessions.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 5.9% to $3.5896 after the company disclosed that it has won a $4 million contract renewal to provide maintenance services for Public Service Co. of New Mexico's San Juan Generating Station.
- Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 4.2% to $39.80. Zai Lab reported China's National Medical Products Administration approved a new drug application for ZEJULA as a maintenance therapy for adult patients.
Losers
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) dropped 15.7% to $15.69. Harpoon Therapeutics 8-K showed that the company and Werewolf Therapeutics amended deal to include grant to Werewolf of exclusive, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license under certain patents owned.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 14.7% to $3.07 after climbing 50% on Thursday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 14.6% to $2.35 after surging 43.23% on Thursday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 13.5% to $5.82.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares declined 13.4% to $2.98.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) fell 10.8% to $3.4777 after surging 113.11% on Thursday.
- LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) dipped 10.8% to $5.10.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) fell 10.7% to $31.06.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) dipped 10% to $2.15.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dropped 9.3% to $2.53.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 9.3% to $6.84.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) tumbled 9.1% to $5.27.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 9.1% to $3.5347.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 9% to $2.22 after gaining 8.44% on Thursday.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) dropped 8.9% to $35.18 after John Stafford a company director sold 212,939 shares at an average price of $39.52 per share. When an insider sells shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of weak confidence in the company's outlook.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) dipped 7.7% to $4.6625.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 7.5% to $3.20.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 7.3% to $2.6150 after surging 54.10% on Thursday.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 7.2% to $2.8950 after climbing 34.33% on Thursday.
