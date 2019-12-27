Market Overview

6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • Turquoise Hill Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRQ) shares rose 3.7% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $825.2 million.
  • BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) stock rose 1.4% to $55.57. The market cap seems to be at $125.3 billion.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock rose 1.0% to $22.18. The market cap seems to be at $7.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) shares declined 1.6% to $13.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $60.3 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 1.4% to $12.01. The market cap seems to be at $2.1 billion.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock decreased by 1.0% to $3.87. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session