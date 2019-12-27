Market Overview

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PT) shares rose 51.6% to $1.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock increased by 0.8% to $7.72. The market cap seems to be at $14.9 billion.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock increased by 0.8% to $39.22. The market cap stands at $151.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • China Rapid Finance, Inc. (NYSE: XRF) stock plummeted 8.8% to $3.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 million.

