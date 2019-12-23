Market Overview

6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares surged 2.6% to $0.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $57.74. The market cap seems to be at $154.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stock increased by 0.4% to $51.42. The market cap stands at $83.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Costco Wholesale, Inc. (NASDAQ: COST) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $295.90. The market cap stands at $132.4 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $288.00.

 

Losers

  • LAIX, Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares plummeted 8.9% to $6.90 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares declined 0.4% to $42.33. The market cap stands at $90.6 billion.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

